Victoria's Secret (VSCO) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 29. In the last reported quarter, VSCO’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 80 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents. In the past seven days, estimate revisions have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, suggesting a 4.4% decline year over year.

Factors to Note

VSCO is expected to face adverse effects on its results due to poor comparable sales in a challenging market environment. The consensus forecast indicates a 7.2% decline in comparable sales. Conversely, estimate for direct sales and North America sales is anticipated to be $336 million and $748 million, reflecting year-over-year decreases of 1.8% and 8%, respectively.



Yet, Victoria's Secret is expected to have benefited due to thriving international sales, largely propelled by high demand in China. The consensus projection for international revenues is pegged at $180 million, implying a 9.8% increase from the previous year.



The company is capitalizing on its focus for new bra releases, redefining its merchandise positioning and refining its strategy for PINK brand. Additionally, implementation of a new customer loyalty program and innovative customer experience initiatives in digital technology are contributing to its performance.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Victoria's Secret & Co. price-eps-surprise | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Victoria's Secret this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: VSCO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: VSCO carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.75% and a Zacks Rank #2. It is likely to register a bottom-line improvement while reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 43 cents suggests a rise from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ollie's Bargain’s top line is expected to jump year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $468.8 million, which indicates a 12.1% gain from the prior-year quarter’s levels. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is likely to record a bottom-line increase while posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $3.43 hints at a rise of 10.7% from a year ago.



Costco’s top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.69 billion, which calls for a 6% climb from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is likely to register an uptick in the bottom line while reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $2.27 suggests an increase from $2.00 in the year-earlier quarter.



lululemon’s top line is expected to improve year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.19 billion, which indicates a rise of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

