Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of -$0.50 for the same period compares to -$0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Sales - Stores and Direct : 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.1%.

: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.1%. Comparable Sales - Stores Only : 2% versus -1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2% versus -1% estimated by two analysts on average. Total stores - Company-Operated : 813 compared to the 815 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 813 compared to the 815 average estimate based on two analysts. Total stores - China Joint Venture : 69 versus 70 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 69 versus 70 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- Direct: $411 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $378.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned +32.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

