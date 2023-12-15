Victoria`s Secret (VSCO) Price Target Increased by 33.49% to 26.24

The average one-year price target for Victoria`s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has been revised to 26.24 / share. This is an increase of 33.49% from the prior estimate of 19.66 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from the latest reported closing price of 26.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria`s Secret. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.10%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 82,612K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 6,790K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,210K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,508K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 6.09% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,323K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,516K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,391K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.