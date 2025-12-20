Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Price Target Increased by 49.54% to 55.42

The average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has been revised to $55.42 / share. This is an increase of 49.54% from the prior estimate of $37.06 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $69.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.26% from the latest reported closing price of $56.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.15%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 86,614K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,756K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,858K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,532K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 2,449K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 2,364K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 75.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,187K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.