Victoria's Secret (VSCO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 28. In the last reported quarter, VSCO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 38 cents, indicating a gain of 58.3% from the year-ago reported figure. In the past 30 days, estimate revisions have witnessed upward movements of 123.5%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, implying a 1.4% decrease year over year.

Factors to Note

VSCO’s second-quarter results are likely to have been aided by sequential growth in North America’s sales for the fourth straight quarter, reflecting positive momentum in both physical stores and digital channels. The introduction of new products, including the Victoria’s Secret Dream bra collection and the PINK Friday back-to-campus event in July are likely to have aided the performance.



Recently, the company reported preliminary second-quarter 2024 results, wherein it said that the company’s disciplined approach to inventory management contributed to strong margin performance. By focusing on the right product mix and keeping inventory in check, VSCO was able to improve profitability. The combination of these efforts led to year-over-year growth in quarterly operating income for the first time since 2021, underscoring the effectiveness of its strategy to enhance both sales and cost efficiency.



The preliminary results indicate a net sales decrease in the range of 1% to 2%, compared with the prior guidance of a decline in the range of 1% to 3%. Adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $57-$62 million, up from the prior guidance of $30-$45 million.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Victoria's Secret this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: VSCO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Victoria's Secret carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:

Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to 95 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 58.3% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, which implies a rise of 11.2% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.7%.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, which implies growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s bottom line has been stable at $5.02 in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Chewy CHWY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, which indicates growth of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Chewy’s bottom line has been stable at 22 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies growth of 46.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CHWY delivered an earnings beat of 57.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

