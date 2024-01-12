Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Announces Partnership With Google Cloud

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO recently announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance online shopping experiences globally and improve operational efficiency. The decision to collaborate was driven by Google Cloud's strong proficiency in AI security practices and its adaptability in integration.



Within this collaboration, the company aims to harness Google Cloud’s AI and generative AI technologies to develop a novel conversational assistant that provides personalized product recommendations. Constructed on Google Cloud's AI platform, Vertex AI, the chatbot intends to deliver individualized advice based on unique preferences and experiences.



The partnership supports the integration of Adore Me's technology (acquired in December 2022) to fast-track the modernization of VS&Co’s digital platform.



Recognizing the substantial potential of AI in enhancing the online shopping experience, VSCO is actively exploring the incorporation of Google Cloud's advanced AI technologies into internal operations. This vision encompasses leveraging AI in marketing, customer sentiment analysis and supply chain optimization.



Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK plan to refine their website and mobile app by integrating Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Search for retail technology. This innovative integration aims to elevate the retailer’s search and recommendation capabilities, aligning with Google's standards and facilitating quicker product discovery for shoppers.



The company has a positive outlook on technological advancements and believes that maintaining essential partnerships with Google Cloud (for delivering exceptional customer experiences) will continue to be vital for VSCO’s core operations and success.

In the past three months, shares of Victoria's Secret have surged 56.8% compared with the industry’s 18.5% growth. The company has been benefitting from growth in average basket size and traffic. Also, the emphasis on a reimagined merchandise strategy for the PINK brand bodes well. Considering the pent-up demand and sales momentum, the company anticipates the fourth quarter sales to rise 2-4% on a year-over-year basis. Attributes of multi-tender loyalty programs, digital platform enhancements, new product launches and unit expansion efforts are likely to aid the company in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2024 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Victoria's Secret currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



