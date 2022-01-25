Commodities
Victoria's Secret sells stake in China business for $45 million

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Victoria's Secret & Co said on Tuesday it will sell a 49% stake in its China business to Hong Kong-based lingerie maker Regina Miracle International Ltd for $45 million in cash, aiming to boost sales with the help of a local partner.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will form a joint venture, with Regina Miracle operating all Victoria's Secret stores and related online business in China.

Victoria's Secret, which became an independent, publicly traded company after separating from Bath & Body Works BBWI.N last year, said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

