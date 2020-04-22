Victoria's Secret Sale Could Be Off. That's Bad News for L Brands Stock.

According to Bloomberg, Sycamore Partners wants to terminate the agreement with L Brands.

L Brands stock is plunging now that the company’s sale of its beleaguered Victoria’s Secret brand might be off.

Sycamore Partners, which agreed to buy a 55% stake in the ailing lingerie brand in February, wants out of the deal, claiming L Brands (ticker: LB) breached covenants of its transaction agreement, according to filing Wednesday with the Delaware Chancery Court.

L Brands shares dipped dramatically after the filing was reported by Bloomberg, leading to a trading halt. After trading resumed, shares were off more than 20%, triggering another halt.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold, L Brands closed its Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores on March 17, consistent with actions taken by other retailers in response to stay-at-home orders.

But Sycamore argues those closures breached L Brand’s promise “to conduct the Business in the ordinary course consistent with past practice.” The private-equity firm says L Brand’s actions, which include furloughing employees and not paying April rents, caused “severe damage” to Victoria’s Secret’s brand—damage, it claims, cannot be repaired.

“That these actions were taken as a result of or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is no defense to L Brands’ clear breaches of the Transaction Agreement,” Sycamore argued.

In February, just as the broader market was hitting all-time highs, L Brands agreed to sell a majority stake in the lingerie brand to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, with the brand valued at $1.1 billion. With CEO Lex Wexner stepping down, it would be someone else’s job to turn the company around. L Brands, meanwhile, would focus on its Bath & Body Works brand, while still retaining a 45% interest in the company to reap any upside.

L Brands responded to the suit in a press release. “L Brands believes that Sycamore Partners’ purported termination of the Transaction Agreement is invalid,” it said. “L Brands will vigorously defend the lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of specific performance.”

While some found fault with Sycamore trying to back out of the deal due to circumstances that affect the whole retail industry, analysts say it makes sense that Sycamore would try to back out of the deal.

Victoria’s Secret’s sales had been slowing for years, as the company was slow to adapt to its customer’s preference for more casual lingerie, which could easily be bought online. The company faced activist pressure from Barington Capital, which noted that the Victoria’s Secret failed to move with the changing times.

Those moves toward comfort and buying online have only accelerated during the pandemic and heavily-stored brands, like Victoria’s Secret, are unlikely to regain share when the economy reopens.

“The deal just doesn’t make sense to us as the world has changed: it’s that simple,” Randal Konik, analyst at Jefferies, writes.

Konik, a longtime L Brands bear, doesn’t see things improving for Bath & Body Works, which had long been a bright spot—both for L Brands and the broader retail sector. Mall-based retailers, such as Bath & Body Works, will likely face trouble as people will want to stay away from malls and other crowded areas even when they’re given the all-clear. The candle and soap retailer was even facing headwinds before the pandemic, Konik explains

“Merchandise margins were on the decline while sales per foot were at a peak pre-Corona and we believe will only worsen post-Corona as mall traffic declines and impulse purchase behavior decelerates,” Konik says.

L Brands stock has dropped 23% to $9.29, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 440.07 points, or 1.9%.

