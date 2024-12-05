Victoria’s Secret reports Q3 adjusted EPS (50c), consensus (62c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.29B. Total comparable sales for the Q3 increased 3%. CEO Hillary Super commented, “I am very encouraged by the strength of our third quarter business and the positive, early customer response to our holiday merchandise assortments. Sales increased 7% for the quarter, with mid-single digit growth in North America and 20+% growth from our International business. Our sales performance was well ahead of our expectations, and our best quarterly sales growth since 2021. Our strength for the quarter was broad based across all regions, all channels, all major merchandise categories and importantly all brands – Victoria’s Secret (VSCO), PINK and Adore Me – were up to last year. We won the major moments during the quarter, starting with PINK back to campus in August, followed by our VSX sport launch in September and finishing the quarter with the return of the VS Fashion Show in October. I am particularly optimistic because these results were powered by emotional products she loves and clear, elevated brand marketing and storytelling. Our strength in sales and disciplined inventory management translated to strong margins which were up to last year, and our teams continue to be relentless on controlling costs in our business. I want to thank our VS&Co team whose passion for our brands and commitment to our customers and our transformation fueled these results. It was a great quarter for me to have joined the company and a great quarter to be on the VS&Co team.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.