News & Insights

Stocks

Victoria’s Secret Reports Improved Q3 2024 Results

December 06, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Victoria’s Secret & Company ( (VSCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Victoria’s Secret & Company presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is a leading specialty retailer known for its modern, fashion-inspired collections, including bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, and more, with a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment through its brands like Victoria’s Secret, PINK, and Adore Me. Reporting a robust third quarter 2024, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has shown sequential improvement in sales for the fifth consecutive quarter, with a 7% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. The company has surpassed expectations, driven by strong growth in North America and over 20% growth internationally, marking the best quarterly sales performance since 2021. The company reported net sales of $1.347 billion for the quarter and a reduced net loss of $56 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to the previous year’s net loss of $71 million. Adjusted metrics showed improvement, with an adjusted net loss of $39 million, better than forecasted. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has raised its full-year outlook, expecting net sales to increase by approximately 1% to 2% and projecting fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2% to 4%. Management remains optimistic about continued momentum through the holiday season, anticipating strong performance driven by product offerings and customer engagement.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.