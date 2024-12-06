Victoria’s Secret Reports Improved Q3 2024 Results

Victoria’s Secret & Company ( (VSCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Victoria’s Secret & Company presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is a leading specialty retailer known for its modern, fashion-inspired collections, including bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, and more, with a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment through its brands like Victoria’s Secret, PINK, and Adore Me. Reporting a robust third quarter 2024, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has shown sequential improvement in sales for the fifth consecutive quarter, with a 7% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. The company has surpassed expectations, driven by strong growth in North America and over 20% growth internationally, marking the best quarterly sales performance since 2021. The company reported net sales of $1.347 billion for the quarter and a reduced net loss of $56 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to the previous year’s net loss of $71 million. Adjusted metrics showed improvement, with an adjusted net loss of $39 million, better than forecasted. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has raised its full-year outlook, expecting net sales to increase by approximately 1% to 2% and projecting fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2% to 4%. Management remains optimistic about continued momentum through the holiday season, anticipating strong performance driven by product offerings and customer engagement.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.