News & Insights

Stocks

Victoria’s Secret raises FY24 revenue view to up 1%-2% from down 1%

December 05, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “The Company is raising its full year outlook and is now forecasting net sales for the 52-week fiscal year 2024 to be up approximately 1% to 2%, compared to prior guidance of down approximately 1%, to a comparative 52-weeks from fiscal year 2023. The Company estimated the extra week in the fourth quarter of 2023 represented approximately $80 million in net sales. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $315 million to $345 million, or favorable to prior guidance of $275 million to $300 million.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.