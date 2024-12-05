Victoria’s Secret raises FY24 revenue view to up 1%-2% from down 1%

The company said, “The Company is raising its full year outlook and is now forecasting net sales for the 52-week fiscal year 2024 to be up approximately 1% to 2%, compared to prior guidance of down approximately 1%, to a comparative 52-weeks from fiscal year 2023. The Company estimated the extra week in the fourth quarter of 2023 represented approximately $80 million in net sales. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $315 million to $345 million, or favorable to prior guidance of $275 million to $300 million.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.