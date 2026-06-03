Victoria's Secret Q1 Earnings Top Guidance on Double-Digit Sales Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( VSXY ) delivered a strong first quarter of fiscal 2026, with results coming in well above the company’s prior outlook. Both the top and bottom lines increased year over year.

The stronger-than-expected performance was well received by investors, with the company’s share price rising 47.4% during yesterday’s trading session, reflecting increased confidence in its business momentum.

Victoria’s Secret Q1: Key Performance Metrics

VSXY’s adjusted earnings were 60 cents per share, increasing significantly from 9 cents in the prior-year period. The reported figure was above the company’s prior range of 20-30 cents.

Net sales rose 15.3% year over year to $1,559.6 million from $1,353 million, topping the previous guided range of $1,490-$1,525 million. Sales growth was supported by a 13% year-over-year comparable sales increase.

Victoria’s Secret Margin & Cost Performance

Margin performance was a notable highlight. The company’s gross profit increased to $586.9 million from $476 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher regular-price selling, reduced promotions and leverage in buying and occupancy expenses, despite tariff headwinds. The adjusted gross margin improved to 37.6% from 35.2% in the prior-year period.

The company’s adjusted general, administrative and store operating expenses increased to $506.9 million from $444.3 million in the prior-year period. However, adjusted general, administrative and store operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, declined 30 basis points to 32.5% from 32.8% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating income for the first quarter reached $80 million, substantially above the previously guided range of $32 million to $42 million. The result also represented a significant improvement from the adjusted operating income of $31.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a stronger-than-expected start to the fiscal year. Adjusted operating margin was 5.1% compared with 2.3% in the previous-year period.

VSXY’s Geographical Performance

North America store sales increased 11.3% year over year to $802.8 million from $721.3 million, while the direct business grew 8.4% year over year to $469.4 million from $433.2 million, reflecting strength in both physical and digital demand.

International delivered the fastest growth, with net sales jumping 44.9% year over year to $287.4 million from $198.4 million. The company noted that its international results include multiple components such as joint venture sales in China, royalties tied to franchise partners, wholesale activity and certain direct sales now reported in the international channel.

Victoria’s Secret’s Store Footprint

Victoria’s Secret ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with 1,423 stores globally, up from 1,420 at the beginning of the year. The portfolio includes 791 company-operated stores across the United States and Canada, 64 China joint venture stores, 565 partner-operated stores and three Adore Me stores.

For 2026, the company expects total store count to increase to the range of 1,461-1,494 locations, with partner-operated store count expected to increase to the range of 604-622 locations, and China joint venture store count expected to increase to the range of 66 to 73 locations. While the company-operated store base is anticipated to remain relatively stable between 788 and 796.

Victoria’s Secret’s Financial Position

VSXY also leaned into capital returns during the quarter. The company repurchased 2.2 million shares for $100 million at an average price of $45.27 per share, leaving $150 million remaining under the current authorization as of May 2, 2026.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $207.1 million at quarter's end, while long-term debt stood at $986 million. Total shareholders’ equity was $790.2 million, with additional equity represented by noncontrolling interests.

VSXY Lifts Fiscal 2026 View After Strong Start

Following the upside performance, the company raised its 2026 outlook. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $7.030-$7.130 billion, up from the prior $6.850-$6.950 billion range, while adjusted operating income is forecasted to be in the range of $550-$580 million compared with the earlier guided range of $430-$460 million. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.60 compared with the previous guided range of $3.20-$3.45.

Near-term expectations also moved higher. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, VSXY projected net sales of $1.590-$1.615 billion and operating income of $90-$100 million. On the earnings side, the company guided to earnings per share of approximately 65-75 cents for the second quarter.

VSXY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

VSXY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 33.4% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings indicates growth of 87.6%, from the year-ago figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.5% and 9.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.