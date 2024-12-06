Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $55 from $40 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $55 from $40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a Q3 beat and raise. Near-term top-line trends are partly pressured by macro-related headwinds, which may obscure underlying brand recovery efforts, says the firm. While Jefferies does not expect a linear recovery, it believes the long-term opportunity remains unchanged and that the company is “capable of restoring lost sales while recapturing margin,” the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VSCO:
- HP Enterprise, Ulta Beauty report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Lululemon, Ulta jump following quarterly reports
- Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise
- Victoria’s Secret Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Victoria’s Secret reports Q3 adjusted EPS (50c), consensus (62c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.