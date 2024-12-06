News & Insights

Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $55 from $40 at Jefferies

December 06, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $55 from $40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a Q3 beat and raise. Near-term top-line trends are partly pressured by macro-related headwinds, which may obscure underlying brand recovery efforts, says the firm. While Jefferies does not expect a linear recovery, it believes the long-term opportunity remains unchanged and that the company is “capable of restoring lost sales while recapturing margin,” the analyst tells investors.

