Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $40 from $30 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $40 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Second Measure data continues to be “encouraging,” with a newly appointed CEO, the buzz from the return of the fashion show, and strong adjusted observed sales up 6.8% versus the consensus estimate of 1.8%, says the analyst, who raised Q3 estimates as a result.

