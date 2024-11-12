News & Insights

Stocks

Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $40 from $30 at Jefferies

November 12, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $40 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Second Measure data continues to be “encouraging,” with a newly appointed CEO, the buzz from the return of the fashion show, and strong adjusted observed sales up 6.8% versus the consensus estimate of 1.8%, says the analyst, who raised Q3 estimates as a result.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.