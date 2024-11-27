Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $40 from $27 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $40 from $27 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm came away from its recent meeting with the company impressed with CEO Hillary Super’s experience and its applicability to the work needed to evolve the company’s brand positioning and improve growth over time, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VSCO:
- Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $29 from $21 at JPMorgan
- Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $40 from $30 at Jefferies
- Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $33 from $30 at Wells Fargo
- Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $33 from $29 at BMO Capital
- Victoria’s Secret call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.