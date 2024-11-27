Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $40 from $27 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $40 from $27 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm came away from its recent meeting with the company impressed with CEO Hillary Super’s experience and its applicability to the work needed to evolve the company’s brand positioning and improve growth over time, the analyst tells investors.

