Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $33 from $30 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $33 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show last week showcases its refocused efforts to reach consumers, and Wells continues to gain confidence in this early turnaround story – with a compelling new CEO in place as comps have begun to recover as brand sentiment is improving.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.