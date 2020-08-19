Victoria's Secret parent reports surprise profit, shares rise

Compares profit with estimates, adds details from release

Aug 19 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc LB.N reported a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand for Bath & Body Work's sanitizers and soaps and Victoria's Secret's lingerie online during coronavirus-led lockdowns, sending its shares up 6%.

Bath and Body Works, which had already been outperforming its sister segment prior to the health crisis, has continued to be a bright spot as consumers buy more personal care products during the pandemic.

Comparable sales for Bath & Body Works surged 123% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, while that for Victoria's Secret rose 28%.

Overall comparable sales rose 63% for L Brands, crushing the average analyst estimate of an 18% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 25 cents per share, compared with the expectation of a 42 cents loss.

Net sales fell about 20% to $2.32 billion, but were above Wall Street estimates of $2.21 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $49.6 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a profit of $37.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.