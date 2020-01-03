Victoria's Secret Owner Jumps on Ratings Upgrade

Shares of the troubled retailer popped more than 8% after Bank of America boosted its rating to Buy and increased its price target by $4 to $25.

L Brands shares are on the upswing following a bullish note from Bank of America Global Research.

Shares of the troubled Victoria’s Secret owner popped more than 8% in early trading Friday, after the bank boosted its rating on the stock to Buy and increased its price target by $4 to $25.

But that’s not to say L Brands (ticker: LB), whose stock dropped 29.4% in 2019, doesn’t have its work cut out for it.

Victoria’s Secret, which has long been out of touch with consumer tastes, faces a “tipping point,” BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said in Friday’s note.

The lingerie brand’s reputation has suffered in recent years for lagging its rivals in embracing size-inclusivity. The cancellation of the once-famed Victoria’s Secret fashion show was considered too little, too late by many, with Hutchinson saying it’s “not enough to entice Millennials to like and trust the brand.”

But this round of trouble may be the wake-up call L Brands needs to begin a meaningful turnaround—especially if Victoria’s Secret reports weak holiday sales.

“This should force management to re-evaluate the brand image and marketing message,” Hutchinson wrote, noting that its Pink sister brand is already on the right path for making changes.

There are a number of measures L Brands could take to spark a change—particularly at Victoria’s Secret, Hutchinson writes. A new management team and a more diverse board could bring the fresh perspectives needed to enact a quick brand reset. Culling L Brands’ fleet of 1,111 Victoria’s Secret and Pink stores will also help, especially as the company’s online business continues to grow.

Despite the hefty task ahead for Victoria’s Secret, Hutchinson sees signs that L Brands is already on the right path with its Bath & Body Works and Pink brands.

Bath & Body Works is one of the best stores in retail, by Hutchinson’s measure, with its consistency being one of “Wall Street’s biggest mysteries.” Given L Brands’ history of spinning out other brands (Limited Too, Abercrombie & Fitch, and others), a spinoff of Bath & Body Works could create value, she argues.

L Brands shares are up 8.4%, at $18.97, in recent trading. The S&P 500 index is down 0.9%.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

