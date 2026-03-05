Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Falls 14% Over Lower Earnings In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is falling roughly 14 percent during Thursday morning trading following the announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a decline in earnings to $183.63 million, or $2.14 per share, compared to $193.41 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $51.16, down 14.69 percent or $8.81, over the previous close of $60.01 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $13.76 and $66.89 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period rose to $2.269 billion from $2.105 billion in the prior year.

