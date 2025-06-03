Markets
Victorias Secret & Co. Preliminary Q1 Results Near Or Exceed High-end Of Its Guidance Ranges

(RTTNews) - Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO) said it expects net sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EPS for the first quarter to be near or exceed the high-end of previously issued guidance ranges. Preliminary first-quarter adjusted net income per share was $0.09. Prior guidance was between a loss of $0.10 per share to profit of $0.10 per share. Preliminary first-quarter net sales were $1.35 billion. Prior guidance was $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion.

On May 24, 2025, the company detected a security incident involving its information technology systems. The company temporarily shut down its corporate systems and e-commerce website on May 26, 2025. The website was restored on May 29, 2025. The company said the incident did not impact its financial results for the first quarter. The company postponed the date of its first quarter earnings release andearnings callwebcast.

