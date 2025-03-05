Victoria's Secret & Co. Full Year Income Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) released a profit for its full year that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $193.41 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $181.09 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $2.105 billion from $2.082 billion last year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193.41 Mln. vs. $181.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.105 Bln vs. $2.082 Bln last year.

