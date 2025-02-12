Victoria's Secret & Co. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

Victoria's Secret & Co. will host a fourth quarter 2024earnings conference callon March 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. will announce its fourth quarter 2024 earnings after market close on March 5, 2025, and invites stakeholders to join a live webcast of theearnings conference callon March 6 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will feature executives discussing the quarter's results, and it can be accessed through their investor relations website or by phone. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is recognized for its diverse range of fashion and personal care products, including well-known brands like Victoria’s Secret and PINK, and is committed to empowering women globally. The press release also includes caution about forward-looking statements related to the company's future performance, highlighting various risks and uncertainties that could affect results.

Scheduled webcast of fourth quarter 2024earnings conference calldemonstrates transparency and commitment to investor engagement.

Highlighting a global footprint of 1,380 retail stores in nearly 70 countries reflects the company's extensive and diverse market presence.

Company's emphasis on empowering over 30,000 associates showcases a strong commitment to workforce development and corporate social responsibility.

The press release includes a lengthy and extensive "Safe Harbor" statement, indicating potential concerns about the company's future performance and the inherent risks associated with forward-looking statements.

It highlights various risks, such as dependency on store traffic and potential challenges in retaining and developing qualified associates, which could impact overall operations and market performance.

The mention of possible difficulties arising from leadership turnover could signal instability within the company's management, raising concerns about strategic direction and execution.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) fourth quarter 2024 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, March 5



, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, March 6



at 8:00 a.m. ET with Victoria’s Secret & Co. executives.









Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

















8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025

















https://w





ww.victoriassecretandco.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations





















Log on to





victoria





ssecretandc





o





.com





or call:









Domestic Dial-In Number: 800.619.9066 (Passcode 5358727)





Domestic Replay Number: 800.819.5743 (Passcode 2485654)









International Dial-In Number: 212.519.0836 (Passcode 5358727)





International Replay Number: 203.369.3828 (Passcode 2485654)





















If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website





.









About Victoria’s Secret & Co.









Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of 1,380 retail stores in nearly 70 countries. We strive to provide the best products to help women express their confidence, sexiness and power and use our platform to celebrate the extraordinary diversity of women’s experiences.









Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements, and any future performance or financial results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “will,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “continue,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our results of operations and financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:







we may not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off from Bath & Body Works, Inc. (f/k/a L Brands, Inc.);



general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer confidence and consumer spending patterns;



market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;



our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan;



difficulties arising from turnover in company leadership or other key positions;



our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage labor-related costs;



our dependence on traffic to our stores and the availability of suitable store locations on satisfactory terms;



our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related risks;



the operations and performance of our franchisees, licensees, wholesalers and joint venture partners;



our ability to successfully operate and grow our direct channel business;



our ability to protect our reputation and the image and value of our brands;



our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;



the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;



consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, remain current with fashion trends, and develop and launch new merchandise, product lines and brands successfully;



our ability to realize the potential benefits and synergies sought with the acquisition of AdoreMe, Inc.;



our ability to incorporate artificial intelligence into our business operations successfully and ethically while effectively managing the associated risks;



our ability to source materials and produce, distribute and sell merchandise on a global basis, including risks related to:









political instability and geopolitical conflicts;





environmental hazards and natural disasters;





significant health hazards and pandemics;





delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related pricing impacts; and





disruption due to labor disputes;







our geographic concentration of production and distribution facilities in central Ohio and Southeast Asia;



the ability of our vendors to manufacture and deliver products in a timely manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations;



fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs;



our and our third-party service providers’ ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data and system availability;



our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, third-party and company information;



stock price volatility;



shareholder activism matters;



our ability to maintain our credit rating;



our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and



legal, tax, trade and other regulatory matters.







Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024.





For further information, please contact:











Victoria’s Secret & Co.:

















Investor Relations:







Kevin Wynk









investor





relations@victoria.com















Media Relations:







Brooke Wilson









communications@victoria.com















