Victoria's Secret Bets Big on International Growth Push

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO is building momentum that increasingly extends beyond North America. International growth is accelerating, and management is leaning on an asset-light playbook to expand faster with less balance-sheet strain.



For investors, the next leg is about the mix. A larger international contribution can diversify revenue, widen the customer funnel, and potentially make earnings less dependent on a single region’s demand cycle.

VSCO International Growth Is Scaling Fast

International is positioned as a high-growth, capital-efficient lever. Sales in the international segment rose 43% year over year in the fourth quarter and increased 27% in fiscal 2025.



That growth matters because the base is still relatively small. International represents about 15% of sales, which implies meaningful headroom relative to the brand’s global awareness and store footprint.



A mix shift toward international can also reduce reliance on North America and dampen cyclicality over time. The strategy adds another growth vector alongside core category execution, which is one reason investors are watching whether momentum can hold across multiple geographies.

Victoria's Secret Asset-Light Model Expands the Footprint

The expansion model is built around partners. Victoria’s Secret is leveraging franchise, license, wholesale and joint venture structures to enable faster geographic expansion with limited capital investment.



This approach is designed to be capital efficient while still scaling the brand. The economics are supported by royalty streams that are typically described as being in the low-double to low-teen range, which helps keep returns attractive without requiring the company to fund every store opening directly.



The result is a footprint that can grow quickly while preserving flexibility for investments in product, marketing and digital capabilities. It also allows the company to pursue more markets at once, which can matter when consumer demand is shifting across regions.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Victoria's Secret & Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote

VSCO Localization and Social Commerce Lift Conversion

Localization is a key driver of relevance and conversion in new markets. The company is combining global assortments with region-specific products and marketing, which is positioned as a way to better fit local preferences without losing brand consistency.



Digital and social commerce penetration is also highlighted as an important part of international scaling. Management points to increased digital and social engagement as a support for the operating model.



This matters because social-led discovery can reduce customer acquisition friction in newer markets. When product and messaging land correctly, it can translate into stronger conversion and repeat demand, which helps international growth become more durable.

Victoria's Secret PINK as a Cultural Demand Signal

PINK’s traction is framed as more than a single-brand win. The repositioning is described as digitally native and culturally relevant, supported by influencer-led campaigns and a consistent cadence of product drops. App downloads rose 50% in the quarter, reinforcing improved engagement.



The broader signal is how cultural moments are converting into measurable traffic and conversion across the business. Management links brand heat to real outcomes, which supports the argument that the recovery is structurally anchored in improved brand relevance.



As a read-through, PINK can act like an early indicator. If the brand continues to rebuild emotional connection with younger consumers, that engagement can reinforce the wider ecosystem of demand across channels and geographies.



Within the competitive set, investors often benchmark brands on execution credibility. Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), underscoring how consistent performance can reinforce confidence in retail brands navigating shifting consumer trends.

VSCO Store of the Future Becomes a Productivity Flywheel

Fleet modernization is positioned as a productivity lever that complements international growth. Management expects North America’s Store of the Future presence to reach about 250 stores, or 30% of the fleet, by the end of fiscal 2026, up from 25% in fiscal 2025.



Internationally, Store of the Future penetration is expected to reach roughly 55% of the fleet, up from 45%. The company also targets about 50% of the global fleet converted by the end of fiscal 2027.



The thesis is that newer formats can improve customer engagement, conversion and sales productivity. As volumes rise, higher productivity is expected to create leverage across buying and occupancy expenses. This is one way store modernization can turn into a flywheel that supports margin resilience even as the company continues investing.

Victoria's Secret Capex Focus and Execution Priorities

The investment plan is defined as disciplined capital deployment. Fiscal 2026 capital expenditures are expected to be about 3% of sales, or $220 million to $240 million, focused on stores, customer experience, technology and logistics.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is investing enough to modernize the fleet and sharpen execution, while still protecting cash generation. Management also expects fiscal 2026 free cash flow between $220 million and $250 million, which supports continued investment without undermining liquidity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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