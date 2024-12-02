Victorian Plumbing Group Expands Share Offering on AIM

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc (GB:VIC) has released an update.

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc, the UK’s foremost bathroom retailer, is set to enhance its market presence by issuing over 1 million new ordinary shares in connection with its Deferred Bonus Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan. These shares are expected to commence trading on the AIM market on December 9, 2024, increasing the total number of ordinary shares to over 327 million. This move underscores Victorian Plumbing’s strategy to solidify its market position and attract investor interest.

