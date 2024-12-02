News & Insights

Stocks

Victorian Plumbing Group Expands Share Offering on AIM

December 02, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc (GB:VIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc, the UK’s foremost bathroom retailer, is set to enhance its market presence by issuing over 1 million new ordinary shares in connection with its Deferred Bonus Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan. These shares are expected to commence trading on the AIM market on December 9, 2024, increasing the total number of ordinary shares to over 327 million. This move underscores Victorian Plumbing’s strategy to solidify its market position and attract investor interest.

For further insights into GB:VIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.