Victoria triumphs in Aussie bond market return

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (IFR) - Treasury Corporation of Victoria completed an extremely well-supported and tightly priced sale of new 0.5% November 20 2025 bonds in its first syndicated offering since suffering an aggressive two-notch downgrade by S&P on December 7.

Citigroup, CBA and Westpac were lead managers for the sale which attracted an issuer-record A$6.6bn (US$5.1bn) order book and prompted TCV, rated Aaa/AA (Moody’s/S&P), to increase the deal size to A$2.5bn from an indicative A$1.5bn–$2bn to “allocate bonds on a more equitable basis”.

The 0.5% 2025s priced at par, within the 31bp–34bp guidance range at EFP (three-year futures) plus 32bp and 14.35bp over the November 2025 ACGB.

“This was a remarkable result that no one could have predicted going into the deal, which attracted a who’s who of high-quality investors looking for a spread pick-up against the sovereign,” said Citigroup syndication manager Aby Owen.

A second factor supporting the trade from a supply standpoint was its structure, as other recent syndications have focused on either short-dated FRNs or, more frequently, long-dated fixed-rate notes with tenors of 10 years or more, according to Owen.

“It is rare to see a short-dated bond in fixed-rate format and this is reflected by the strong 12.6% allocation to official institutions as well as the large asset manager and bank balance sheet demand,” she said.

Domestic investors were allotted 70% of the bond, EMEA bought 17.5%, Asia 8.2% and North America 4.3%.

Bank treasuries took 53.8%, asset managers 23.1%, official institutions 12.6%, bank trading 5.7%, hedge funds 4% and middle market 0.9%, to the nearest 10th of a percent.

As well as having scant impact on primary market demand, S&P’s unexpected two-notch downgrade has had negligible price implications in the secondary.

For example, the TCV 5.5% December 2024 EFP spread only widened slightly, from 9bp on December 6 to 13.25bp just before the new deal was announced.

S&P cut TCV from AAA to AA with a stable outlook in response to a coronavirus-related budget blowout, alongside a one-notch downgrade of New South Wales Treasury Corp, from AAA to AA+ with a stable outlook.

This is the first time since 2003 that either of the country’s two most populous states has been rated lower than the Commonwealth government, whose AAA status was affirmed by S&P on October 20, albeit with a retained negative outlook.

Moody’s affirmed New South Wales' Aaa rating with a stable outlook on December 1, but placed Victoria's Aaa rating on review for downgrade nine days later.

TCorp accessed the primary market just two days after its December 7 S&P downgrade with a A$2bn sale of 1.5% February 20 2032s which secured just under A$3bn of orders and priced 45bp and 33.1bp wide of EFP (10-year futures) and the May 2032 ACGB.

Victoria has been the worst affected of the Australian states by Covid-19, with its capital city, Melbourne, enduring a second, three-month-long lockdown between July and October.

However, Australia, including Victoria, has been remarkably successful in containing the pandemic in comparison to Europe and the US in particular.

The Victorian state government forecasts a record A$23.3bn budget deficit in the current financial year with total debt expected to reach A$155bn by 2024. By comparison New South Wales’s respective projections are A$16bn and A$105bn.

TCV has a funding requirement for fiscal year 2020-21 of A$45.8bn and had raised A$29.6bn as of December 30. In addition to benchmark syndicated sales TCV intends to hold a minimum of two tenders a month via Yieldbroker.

For the other states, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia are all rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody’s/S&P), Tasmania is rated Aa2/AA+ (Moody’s/S&P), while Northern Territory is rated Aa3 (Moody’s). Australian Capital Territory is rated AAA (S&P).

