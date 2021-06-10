Victoria state extends timeline on powerful inquiry into Australia's Crown Resorts

June 11 (Reuters) - The Victorian government in Australia said on Friday it would give additional time and funding to the Royal Commission that is probing casino operator Crown Resorts' CWN.AX operations in the state, to allow it to investigate a wider range of matters.

A Royal Commission is Australia's most powerful type of public inquiry and has the power to compel witnesses.

