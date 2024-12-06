Victoria PLC Sees Change in Voting Rights Structure

Victoria (GB:VCP) has released an update.

Victoria PLC has seen a shift in its voting rights structure as Spruce House Investment Management LLC reported a significant change, now holding 9.78% of the voting rights. This change was mainly driven by a Total Return Swap that contributed to Spruce House’s holdings, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s financial instruments. Investors in Victoria PLC might find this development noteworthy as it could influence future shareholder decisions.

