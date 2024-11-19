Victoria PLC Divests Graniser to Enhance Earnings

Victoria (GB:VCP) has released an update.

Victoria PLC has sold its Turkish ceramic tile manufacturer, Graniser, to Hasan Akgün for €36.8 million, which includes an assumption of debt. This deal includes a long-term supply agreement, allowing Victoria to maintain a cost-effective supply of tiles while enhancing its earnings and reducing leverage. The transaction aims to free up capital for the company’s strategic initiatives without impacting its other Turkish operations.

