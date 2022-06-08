Victoria, NSW approves Blackstone's $6.3 bln buyout of Crown Resorts

June 9 (Reuters) - Gambling regulators in the states of Victoria and New South Wales approved U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Inc's BX.N $6.3 billion takeover of Crown Resorts CWN.AX, the Australian casino operator said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

