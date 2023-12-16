Victoria (LSE:VCP) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 572.90

The average one-year price target for Victoria (LSE:VCP) has been revised to 572.90 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of 510.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.00 to a high of 719.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.61% from the latest reported closing price of 307.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCP is 1.05%, an increase of 18.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 16,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,200K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 2,345K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 1,555K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCP by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 676K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCP by 22.77% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 516K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCP by 10.71% over the last quarter.

