Victoria (AIM:VCP) Price Target Decreased by 37.14% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Victoria (AIM:VCP) has been revised to 56.10 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 37.14% from the prior estimate of 89.25 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 GBX to a high of 63.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.78% from the latest reported closing price of 27.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 77.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCP is 0.13%, an increase of 92.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.72% to 1,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1,140K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCP by 3.30% over the last quarter.

