Victor Nesi to Retire from Day-to-Day Operations at Stifel Financial Corp. While Joining Board of Directors

Victor Nesi will retire from daily operations at Stifel Financial, remaining on the Board after 16 years of leadership.

Stifel Financial Corp. announced the retirement of Victor Nesi, Co-President and Head of the Institutional Group, effective July 1, 2025, after 16 years with the company. Nesi will remain with Stifel as a member of its Board of Directors. Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski praised Nesi's significant contributions to the company, particularly in transforming the Institutional Group, which saw its revenue rise from $391 million in 2008 to a peak of $2.2 billion in 2021. Nesi emphasized the importance of Stifel's talented workforce in their success and expressed confidence in the firm’s future under new leadership. With a career spanning four decades, Nesi has held key positions in renowned institutions before joining Stifel in 2009.

Potential Positives

Victor Nesi's long tenure and leadership have significantly contributed to Stifel's growth, with the Institutional Group's revenue increasing from $391 million in 2008 to $1.6 billion in 2024.

Nesi's transition to a Board position ensures continuity in leadership and strategic vision, aiding Stifel’s future success.

The successful establishment of a strong leadership team and organizational structure within the Institutional Group positions the firm for sustained growth.

Potential Negatives

Victor Nesi's retirement from day-to-day operations may create uncertainty regarding leadership continuity and future strategic direction within the Institutional Group.



The timing of Mr. Nesi's departure may raise concerns about potential instability or changes in company performance following his exit, especially given his long tenure and significant contributions to the firm's revenue growth.



Despite Mr. Nesi remaining on the Board, there may be apprehension regarding how well his vision and influence will translate into ongoing success without his direct involvement in operations.

FAQ

What is the reason for Victor Nesi's retirement from Stifel Financial?

Victor Nesi is stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities after 16 years to allow new leaders to continue the firm's growth.

How has Victor Nesi contributed to Stifel's success?

Nesi's leadership transformed the Institutional Group, growing its revenue from $391 million to $2.2 billion during his tenure.

What new role will Victor Nesi assume after his retirement?

After retiring from daily operations, Nesi will join Stifel's Board of Directors to continue contributing to the firm.

When will Victor Nesi officially retire from his operating responsibilities?

Nesi will retire from his day-to-day responsibilities effective July 1, 2025.

What advantages has Stifel gained under Victor Nesi's leadership?

Under Nesi's guidance, Stifel expanded its reach and significantly increased its investment banking revenue, positioning the firm for future success.

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Victor Nesi, Co-President and Head of the Institutional Group, will retire from his day-to-day operating responsibilities effective July 1, 2025, after 16 years of distinguished service. Mr. Nesi will, however, continue to serve the firm, simultaneously joining its Board of Directors.





“Victor has been instrumental in building the platform we have today,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “The transformation of our Institutional Group under his guidance is one of the great success stories in our firm’s history. His strategic vision, leadership, and relentless focus on client service elevated Stifel into a major player in the investment banking world. On a personal level, I am grateful for Victor’s partnership and steady counsel, and I am thrilled he will continue to contribute as a valued member of our Board.”





Mr. Nesi joined Stifel in 2009, at a formative moment for the firm’s Institutional Group. Under his stewardship, the Institutional Group’s overall revenue grew from $391 million in 2008 to a peak of $2.2 billion in 2021, while extending its reach across geographies, products, and capabilities. Investment banking revenue alone climbed 20x during this time from $84 million to a record $1.6 billion.





In 2024, the Institutional Group reported $1.6 billion in revenue, which represents a more than fourfold increase since Mr. Nesi’s arrival.





“Importantly, Victor has also ensured that the Institutional Group is well-positioned for continued success,” added Mr. Kruszewski. “He has put in place a seasoned leadership team and a strong organizational structure designed to carry forward the culture that he helped establish.”





“It has been an honor and privilege to help grow Stifel into a premier full-service investment bank,” said Mr. Nesi. “Our success is a direct reflection of the extraordinary people of Stifel – their talent, relentless drive, and unwavering commitment have made everything possible. Together, we have built something enduring with the momentum to achieve even greater things. Consequently, I believe this is the appropriate time for me to step back and allow the next generation of leaders to continue driving our firm forward. I am still energized and eager for new challenges and I look forward to supporting Stifel’s continued success in my new role on the Board.”





Mr. Nesi’s career in investment banking spans four decades. Before coming to Stifel, he held several leadership positions at Merrill Lynch, including Head of Americas Investment Banking. He has also worked as an investment banker at Salomon Brothers and Goldman Sachs and practiced corporate and securities law at Shea & Gould.







Stifel Company Information







Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at



www.stifel.com



. For global disclosures, please visit



https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases



.







Media Contact







Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447







shapiron@stifel.com









Investor Relations Contact







Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610







investorrelations@stifel.com





