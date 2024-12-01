Victor Group Holdings to Issue 80 Million Shares

Victor Group Holdings Ltd (AU:VIG) has released an update.

Victor Group Holdings Ltd is set to issue 80 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities offering, marking a significant move in their capital strategy. This placement aims to bolster the company’s financial position, providing potential opportunities for investors. The issuance is scheduled for December 3, 2024, and will be quoted on the ASX.

