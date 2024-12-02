Victor Group Holdings Expands with 80 Million New Securities

Victor Group Holdings Ltd (AU:VIG) has released an update.

Victor Group Holdings Ltd has announced the successful quotation of 80 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), expanding its market presence. This move is part of previously announced transactions and marks a significant milestone for the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock dynamics.

