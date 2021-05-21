VICR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.74, changing hands as high as $87.11 per share. Vicor Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICR's low point in its 52 week range is $57.37 per share, with $104.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.27.

