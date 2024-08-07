VICR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.73, changing hands as high as $37.95 per share. Vicor Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.90 per share, with $80.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.