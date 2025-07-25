Key Points Revenue reached $141 million, boosted by a one-time $45 million patent litigation settlement, up 64.3% year over year.

EPS of $0.91 far exceeded the prior year and Wall Street estimates, driven by the settlement gain.

Backlog fell 9.6% sequentially.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), a designer and manufacturer of advanced power management solutions for high-performance computing and industrial markets, reported its earnings on July 22, 2025. The headline results were striking: revenue (GAAP) reached $141.0 million, ahead of analyst estimates of $96.43 million (GAAP), and earnings per share (GAAP) landed at $0.91 versus the expected $0.17. These figures were driven by a substantial one-time gain from a patent litigation settlement totaling $45.0 million, inflating both revenue and profit (GAAP) far above forecasts. While this settlement dominated results, Product sales increased to $85.7 million from $76.6 million a year earlier, and royalty income rose to $10.4 million from $9.3 million in the same period. Overall, the period was marked by a sharp jump in profitability and cash flow (GAAP), though some metrics such as backlog dipped sequentially, hinting at a partial pullback in future order momentum.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.91 $0.17 ($0.03) N/A Revenue $141.0 million $96.43 million $85.9 million 64.1% Gross Margin $92.1 million $42.8 million 115% Operating Expenses $46.7 million $42.6 million 9.6% Net Income $41.2 million ($1.2 million) N/A Cash Flow from Operations $65.2 million $15.6 million 317.9%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Vicor is a Massachusetts-based company specializing in high-performance power delivery systems. Its core products serve data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures, and sells modular power components, including two main product families: Advanced Products, which use proprietary technologies to offer higher efficiency and density, and Brick Products, which serve established segments with standard power needs.

In recent years, Vicor has prioritized several focus areas: advancing power conversion technology, enforcing its intellectual property, optimizing manufacturing, and deepening relationships with key customers in fast-changing markets. Intellectual property enforcement, highlighted by this quarter’s litigation settlement, remains a central element of its business model, generating income beyond traditional product sales.

Q2 Highlights: Results Driven by One-Time Settlement

Revenue (GAAP) leaped 64.3% compared to the prior-year period, reaching $141.0 million due to the addition of $45 million from a patent litigation settlement. Without this one-time item, sales growth was led by gains in product and royalty revenues. Specifically, product sales (GAAP) increased to $85.7 million from $76.6 million a year earlier, and royalty income rose to $10.4 million (GAAP). The litigation settlement was an unusual windfall, with no counterpart in previous periods, and greatly inflated both sales and profit results.

The surge in revenue was reflected in a significant jump in gross margin (GAAP), which more than doubled from the same period last year, increasing to $92.1 million from $42.8 million a year earlier. Gross margin (GAAP) climbed to $92.1 million, buoyed by the high-margin settlement. The gross margin percentage rose sharply to 65.3%.

Operating expenses rose 9.6% compared to a year ago, reaching $46.7 million, reflecting investment in research and development, as well as increased spending in sales and administration. Net income (GAAP) turned from a loss a year ago to a substantial gain of $41.2 million, mostly due to the impact of the settlement. The company reported strong operating cash flow of $65.2 million, more than quadrupling last year’s figure. Vicor grew its cash and equivalents on hand to $338.5 million as of June 30, 2025, reinforcing its position for ongoing investment and operational flexibility.

Notably, order backlog ended the quarter at $155.2 million, just 0.9 % above last year, but down 9.6 % from the previous quarter. The sequential decline in backlog (down 9.6% to $155.2 million after a record revenue period). Going forward, the mix of revenue from product sales, licensing, and settlements will continue to influence volatility in reported results.

On the product front, Vicor highlighted progress in its next-generation ChiP power modules and second-generation Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) systems, targeting data center and AI customers. The VPD products are modular, high-efficiency power supplies designed to meet the growing energy demands of advanced processors. The company also reported new product introductions earlier in the year: a family of 48-volt DC-DC converter modules and the sampling of three-phase AC-DC modules for aerospace customers. These DC-DC and AC-DC modules are essential components that convert and regulate electrical power for specialized high-performance applications.

As for intellectual property and licensing, Royalty revenue, which tends to be lumpy based on licensing agreements and enforcement activity, remained a significant contributor. Management signaled ongoing legal initiatives and the possibility of further enforcement actions.

Tariff surcharges of 10% on all products will go into effect next quarter, a move designed to offset rising input costs from global trade policy shifts. Management currently views the margin impact as manageable but highlights monitoring shifting demand, particularly from Chinese customers, as a continuing area to watch.

From a market perspective, Engagement with top customers, especially around 48-volt and 800-volt power delivery systems, continues to deepen as these become mainstream in data centers and advanced industrial systems. Automotive sales remain in early ramp stages.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Trends

Underpinned by continued progress in Advanced Products, increasing contributions from licensing, and execution in high-growth end markets like AI and industrial power systems. Despite the strong performance, management did not provide formal quantitative guidance for upcoming quarters or the full year.

Investors should continue to monitor the sustainability of core product revenue growth, the lumpiness of licensing and settlement activity, and the effect of new tariffs and legal costs on future results. The evolution of new product lines, successful customer ramp-ups, and the outcome of further intellectual property enforcement actions will be essential areas of focus in the quarters ahead.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,040%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.