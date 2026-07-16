Vicor's Capacity Expansion: Can it Unlock the Next Growth Phase?

Vicor Corporation VICR is strengthening its long-term growth outlook by expanding manufacturing capacity to support increasing demand for its advanced power solutions. As AI infrastructure investments accelerate, VICR’s production expansion is expected to remove a key supply constraint, enabling it to serve existing customers more effectively while supporting future design wins. With demand already outpacing available supply, capacity expansion appears to be the primary catalyst for Vicor's next growth phase.



Demand visibility remains strong heading into the second half of 2026, making additional manufacturing investments increasingly important. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 20.2% year over year to $113 million, while its book-to-bill ratio remained above 2. One-year backlog climbed 70% sequentially to $300.6 million, reflecting demand well above current production levels. Capital expenditures totaled $12.4 million during the quarter, with additional investments planned to expand manufacturing capacity.



Vicor is enhancing output at its existing Federal Street manufacturing facility through equipment additions and process optimization while advancing plans for a second fabrication facility. The company believes these initiatives can significantly increase the revenue-generating capacity of its existing operations, providing greater flexibility to support customer ramps before the second fab becomes operational. This phased expansion strategy should help meet growing demand without disrupting execution.



The strategy is already showing encouraging signs as Vicor raised its second-quarter 2026 revenue guidance to $142 million from $126 million, reflecting stronger product revenue expectations. With demand exceeding current production capacity, the company's manufacturing expansion should improve its ability to convert backlog into revenues, potentially unlocking its next phase of sustainable growth.

How Do VICR’s Rivals Stack Up?

Vicor operates alongside Monolithic Power Systems MPWR and Analog Devices ADI in the power management market. Monolithic Power Systems continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio to support AI and cloud infrastructure demand, while Analog Devices is investing to strengthen production capabilities and supply chain resilience for high-performance power solutions. Unlike Monolithic Power Systems and Analog Devices, Vicor's current investment focus is on expanding manufacturing capacity to address supply constraints and support its next phase of revenue growth.

VICR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Vicor stock has surged 137.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry's decline of 14.1% and the broader Computer and Technology sector's appreciation of 15.8%.

VICR’s YTD Price Return Performance



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VICR shares are trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 14.64X compared with the broader sector’s 6.85X.

VICR’s Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICR’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.94 per share, up 23 cents over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.64%.

Vicor Corporation Price and Consensus

Vicor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Vicor Corporation Quote

Vicor carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Vicor Corporation (VICR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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