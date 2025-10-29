Vicore Pharma Holding AB (OM:VICO) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Vicore Pharma Holding AB (OM:VICO) has been revised to 25,50 kr / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 22,95 kr dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15,15 kr to a high of 42,00 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.94% from the latest reported closing price of 10,90 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicore Pharma Holding AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICO is 0.00%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 11,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,759K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 191K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICO by 1.70% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 69.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICO by 3.05% over the last quarter.

