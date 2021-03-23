Vicor (VICR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.33, changing hands as low as $84.15 per share. Vicor Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.5175 per share, with $104.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.59.

