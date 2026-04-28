Vicor (VICR) Price Target Increased by 35.33% to 288.15

The average one-year price target for Vicor (NasdaqGS:VICR) has been revised to $288.15 / share. This is an increase of 35.33% from the prior estimate of $212.92 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $341.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.27% from the latest reported closing price of $268.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicor. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 31.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICR is 0.19%, an increase of 94.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.61% to 20,328K shares. The put/call ratio of VICR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,017K shares representing 11.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,134K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 124.45% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 570K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 77.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 563K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 108.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 440K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 93.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 1,756.60% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 374K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 185.93% over the last quarter.

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