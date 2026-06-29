Vicor Surges 621% in the Past Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Vicor Corporation VICR has surged a stellar 620.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.6%. It has outperformed peers like nVent Electric plc NVT and CTS Corporation CTS. While NVT has jumped 122.4%, CTS soared 52.6% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of VICR



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What is Fueling VICR Growth?

Vicor is benefiting from the growing demand for advanced power solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and data center expansion. While the company remains a niche player in the power module market, its proprietary technologies and expanding intellectual property portfolio position it well to capitalize on several long-term industry trends.



The rapid deployment of AI servers continues to drive demand for more efficient power delivery systems. As AI processors consume significantly higher levels of power, traditional power architectures are becoming less effective in managing energy losses and thermal challenges. Vicor's proprietary Factorized Power Architecture and Vertical Power Delivery technologies are designed to improve power conversion efficiency while delivering higher current densities required by next-generation AI processors.



Moreover, Vicor has been gradually shifting its revenue mix toward advanced products, which include AI-focused power modules and high-performance power conversion solutions. These products generally generate higher margins and serve faster-growing end markets such as AI, cloud computing, aerospace, industrial automation and automotive applications. This favorable product mix shift is likely to support both revenue growth and margin expansion over the long term.

IP Licensing Lends Support

Vicor has also been expanding its IP licensing business. The company has enforced several patents related to power conversion technologies and subsequently entered licensing agreements with industry participants. Licensing revenues typically carry significantly higher margins than hardware sales and require limited incremental capital investment. As adoption of advanced power architectures increases across the semiconductor industry, licensing could become an increasingly meaningful contributor to revenue and profitability.

Manufacturing Leverage Could Boost Profitability

Over the years, Vicor has made significant investments to improve its manufacturing capacity. As production volumes increase, particularly for AI-related products, higher factory utilization should improve operating leverage by spreading fixed manufacturing costs across larger production volumes. Improving utilization rates could support higher gross margins, higher operating income and improved free cash flow generation over time.

End Note

Growing AI infrastructure investments, differentiated power technologies, an expanding IP licensing business, improving product mix and manufacturing leverage provide multiple long-term growth opportunities for Vicor. The company appears well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for advanced power delivery solutions as AI computing continues to scale.



Vicor currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



With a favorable Zacks Rank and solid demand trends, Vicor appears primed for healthy long-term growth. Consequently, investors are likely to profit in the long run if they bet on this stock now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.