Vicor Stock Rises 13% After Raising Revenue Outlook For Q2

(RTTNews) - Stock of Vicor Corporation (VICR) is gaining about 13 percent in Tuesday morning trading after the company raised its revenue guidance for the second quarter in view of rising product revenues and royalties from an additional licensee to its patented power system technology.

The company's shares are currently trading at $303.35 on the Nasdaq, up 13.18 percent. The stock opened at $295.26 and has climbed as high as $305.81 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $41.58 to $316.82.

The company now anticipates revenue in the range of $126 million to $142 million for the quarter.

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