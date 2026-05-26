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VICR

Vicor Stock Rises 13% After Raising Revenue Outlook For Q2

May 26, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Vicor Corporation (VICR) is gaining about 13 percent in Tuesday morning trading after the company raised its revenue guidance for the second quarter in view of rising product revenues and royalties from an additional licensee to its patented power system technology.

The company's shares are currently trading at $303.35 on the Nasdaq, up 13.18 percent. The stock opened at $295.26 and has climbed as high as $305.81 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $41.58 to $316.82.

The company now anticipates revenue in the range of $126 million to $142 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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