Vicor reports Q3 EPS 26c, consensus 14c

October 22, 2024 — 04:15 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $93.2M, consensus $85.23. “We are off to a good start asserting our Intellectual Property against unscrupulous actors playing a game of “catch me if you can”. As indicated in a recent Initial Determination from the International Trade Commission ITC , contract manufacturers may be precluded from importing computing systems using infringing modules. Redesigned modules, or discrete alternatives, may still infringe and OEMs condoning infringement are taking chances with their supply chain. Leaders in Artificial Intelligence licensing Vicor (VICR) IP are wisely securing a resilient supply chain of enabling power system solutions.”Backlog for the third quarter ended September 30, totaled $150.6 M , a 13.8% decrease from $174.7M for the corresponding period a year ago, and 2.1% sequential decrease from $153.8M at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

