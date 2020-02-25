Markets
VICR

Vicor Q4 Profit Declines; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp. (VICR) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter declined to $1.3 million or $0.03 per share, from $6.9 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $63.1 million, a 14.4% decrease from $73.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share and revenues of $68.02 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter bookings of $76.8 million compare with $60.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and the corresponding period a year ago.

VICR closed Tuesday regular trading at $47.81, down $0.24 or 0.50 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $4.15 or 8.68 percent.

