Vicor Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp. (VICR) Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $5.9 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter were $78.1 million, a 10.4% increase from $70.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.08 per share on revenues of $73.7 million for the quarter.

