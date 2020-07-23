Vicor Q2 Bookings Up 45.4% YoY

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp. (VICR) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.06, flat with a year ago. The company noted that its results for the second quarter of 2020 included a non-cash charge of $1.2 million associated with the accelerated recognition of equity-based compensation expenses resulting from stock option awards made during the period. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues were $70.7 million, an 11.7% increase from $63.4 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter. Second quarter bookings increased 45.4% to $87.5 million.

Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO, said, "Second quarter bookings reflected accelerating demand for Advanced Products."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.