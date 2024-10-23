Vicor price target raised to $43 from $35 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon raised the firm’s price target on Vicor (VICR) to $43 from $35 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm notes Vicor’s Q3 results that drove the stock up 15% in the aftermarket on Tuesday do not seem supportable in the near term, as it finds them to be somewhat lower quality than the headline appears. As such, Craig-Hallum sees the stock fading in the near term and would not be a buyer on this reaction.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VICR:
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- Vicor reports Q3 EPS 26c, consensus 14c
- Vicor Corporation options imply 15.8% move in share price post-earnings
- VICR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Vicor introduces new high-density automotive-grade power modules
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.