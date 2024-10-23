News & Insights

Stocks

Vicor price target raised to $43 from $35 at Craig-Hallum

October 23, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon raised the firm’s price target on Vicor (VICR) to $43 from $35 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm notes Vicor’s Q3 results that drove the stock up 15% in the aftermarket on Tuesday do not seem supportable in the near term, as it finds them to be somewhat lower quality than the headline appears. As such, Craig-Hallum sees the stock fading in the near term and would not be a buyer on this reaction.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VICR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VICR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.