Vicor Posts Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp. (VICR) reported a net loss for the first quarter of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $4.3 million or $0.10 per share, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues totaled $63.4 million, a 3.5% decrease from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $63.3 million for the quarter. Bookings increased 5.2% to $70.1 million, from last year.

Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO, stated, "First quarter revenues fell short of forecast as supply chain delays caused production inefficiencies. Our outlook for second quarter is for a sequential increase in revenue and a return to net profitability."

