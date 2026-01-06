Vicor Executive Cashes In Options for $499,000 as Modular Power Stock Crushes the Market

Key Points

5,508 shares were exercised and sold on Oct. 24, 2025, generating a transaction value of $498,862 at a price of $90.57 per share.

The sale reduced Tuozzolo's direct holdings by 14.08%, from 39,130 to 33,622 shares, representing 0.0747% of total shares outstanding post-transaction.

This was a derivative event: All shares resulted from options exercised and immediately sold, with no indirect or trust participation in the transaction.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Oct. 24, 2025, Claudio Tuozzolo, Corporate Vice President of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), exercised and immediately sold 5,508 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $498,863, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,508 Transaction value ~$498,862 Post-transaction shares (direct) 33,622 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3,040,773

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($90.57); post-transaction value based on Oct. 24, 2025 market close ($90.44).

Key questions

What was the structure and purpose of this transaction?

All 5,508 shares were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold in the open market, indicating the event was administrative in nature rather than a discretionary sale of directly held stock.

All 5,508 shares were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold in the open market, indicating the event was administrative in nature rather than a discretionary sale of directly held stock. How significant was the impact on Tuozzolo's direct ownership?

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 14.08%, leaving 33,622 shares, which equates to 0.0747% of the company's outstanding shares as of the transaction date.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 14.08%, leaving 33,622 shares, which equates to 0.0747% of the company's outstanding shares as of the transaction date. Was there any indirect ownership or participation by related entities?

No indirect holdings or trust-related entities were involved; the entire transaction affected only direct holdings of common stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 5, 2026) $133.65 Market capitalization $5.97 billion Revenue (TTM) $441.60 million Net income (TTM) $82.28 million

Company snapshot

Designs and manufactures modular power components, DC-DC converters, and custom power system solutions for a range of industrial and technology applications.

Generates revenue through the sale of power conversion products and related accessories, targeting high-reliability and high-performance end markets.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and independent device producers across aerospace, defense, industrial automation, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.

Vicor is a specialized provider of modular power solutions, leveraging advanced technology to address demanding power conversion needs in mission-critical industries. The company’s scalable product portfolio and engineering capabilities support a diverse customer base requiring efficiency, reliability, and customization. With a global footprint and a focus on innovation, Vicor maintains a competitive edge in high-growth, high-value segments of the power electronics market.

What this transaction means for investors

Vicor's corporate vice president executed a routine exercise-and-sell transaction in late October, converting stock options into 5,508 shares and immediately selling them for approximately $499,000. The transaction, common among executives managing equity compensation, occurred as shares traded around $90 following a remarkable year for the modular power solutions provider.

The stock has delivered an incredible 160% one-year return through early January 2026, dramatically outperforming the S&P 500's 17% gain over the same period. The surge followed Vicor's strong third-quarter earnings announcement on Oct. 21, just days before Tuozzolo's transaction, which showed product revenues and licensing income totaling $110.4 million -- an 18.5% increase year over year -- with net income jumping to $28.3 million.

The company's momentum stems from expanding intellectual property licensing tied to high-density power technologies used in AI, automotive, and industrial markets. Management expects IP settlements and licenses to contribute nearly $300 million through 2026.

Growth investors seeking exposure to AI infrastructure and electric vehicle power systems may find opportunity in Vicor's technology leadership, though the stock's high valuation and recent run-up warrant careful position sizing.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of using stock options to buy company shares at a set price.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider transactions in a company’s securities.

Derivative event: A transaction involving financial instruments whose value is based on underlying assets, such as stock options.

Direct holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect ownership: Shares held on behalf of an individual by another entity, such as a trust or family member.

Trust participation: Involvement of a legal trust in owning or transacting company shares.

Open-market sale: Selling shares on a public exchange rather than through private or restricted transactions.

Administrative exercise activity: Option exercises and immediate sales done for routine or procedural reasons, not investment decisions.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Modular power components: Electronic devices designed to convert and manage electrical power in a flexible, building-block format.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.